Amy Schumer Hits Back After Fans Slammed Her For ‘Cyberbullying’ Nicole Kidman

Fans lashed out at Amy Schumer, calling out her social media post about Nicole Kidman as cyberbullying, and the comedian wasted no time hitting back and shifting focus.

Schumer initially wrote, “This is how humans sit,” when she trolled Nicole Kidman for seemingly looking robotic while in the stands at the U.S. Open. Fans immediately blasted the comedian for making fun of Kidman. Instead of owning up to the comments she wrote that offended her fans, Schumer skirted the issue and tried to put the focus on Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis — who are currently under fire for a completely unrelated matter.

Amy Schumer pokes fun at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis writing support letters for Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/KANoL690BQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2023

The now-deleted post showed Kidman watching the game with a serious expression on her face and one hand under her chin. Kidman’s fans were quick to defend the actress who seemed to have just been photographed at an awkward moment and slammed Schumer for bullying her with hurtful online comments.

Schumer responded by deleting the post, then followed that up with a sarcastic apology, which also served as a topic-changer.

“I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” Schumer wrote to her Instagram page in a now-deleted post.

“I will be asking the cast of That 70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,” she said. (RELATED: Danny Masterson Receives Maximum Sentence In Rape Case)

The reference was to the backlash Kutcher and Kunis faced after writing character letters for Danny Masterson that were sent to the judge ahead of Masterson’s September 7 sentencing for the rape of 2 women. Fans stated the couple was supporting a rapist and causing pain to victims of rape and sexual assault.

Fans weren’t as easily distracted as Schumer had hoped.

She concluded her message by writing “#takingtimetoheal” and has not been heard from on social media since then.