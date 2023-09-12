Video Shows John Fetterman’s Over-The-Top Reaction To Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman had an over-the-top reaction Tuesday to the announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The senator was walking alongside an aide in a brick building, and someone off-camera asked him about his thoughts on the announcement, video footage posted to Twitter shows.

“Oh my god, really? Oh my god,” Fetterman said, pressing both hands to his face. “You know, oh, it’s devastating.”

.@SenFettermanPA reacts to Speaker McCarthy moving forward with a House impeachment inquiry into POTUS… (Just watch) pic.twitter.com/jg3aeyDW7F — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) September 12, 2023

Laughter can be heard from those accompanying Fetterman. As he continued to react, a man appeared to lead the senator away from the cameras. (RELATED: ‘Why Not Members Of Your Own Party?’: Faulkner Catches GOP Rep Dodging On Biden Impeachment Holdouts)

“Ooo, don’t do it. Please, don’t do it. Oh no,” Fetterman said, clutching his chest.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday the Republican Party will pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The speaker, heavily pressured by members of his own party, said he believes enough evidence exists to move forward with the process.

Fetterman previously described a potential impeachment of the president as “a big circlejerk on the fringe right,” daring Republicans to “just do it.” The senator made these remarks using voice-to-text technology, which he began using after experiencing a stroke while campaigning in 2022. He has experienced various verbal hiccups following his health scare.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for depression in Feb. 2022, revealing he struggled with it for years. He returned to the Senate in April 2022 after a two-month long absence.