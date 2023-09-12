‘We’re Just Following Precedent’: MTG Says Democrats Opened ‘Pandora’s Box,’ ‘Abused’ Power With Pursuit Of Trump

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Tuesday that Democrats opened “Pandora’s box” when they twice impeached former President Donald Trump during his presidency.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry would move forward, with Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jason Smith of Missouri leading the probe into business dealings involving Hunter Biden. “Look at what they have done to President Trump, his family, his supporters, his administration, even people that work at Mar-a-Lago. This is absurd,” Greene told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. (RELATED: ‘Game of Chicken’: Turley Predicts ‘Confrontation’ Between DOJ And House GOP Over Subpoenaed Hunter Biden Docs)

WATCH:



The House Oversight Committee identified roughly $20 million in payments to the Biden family

“They have used and abused the political power that they have in Washington, not only to twice politically impeach him which are both wrong and need to be expunged, which I am demanding in the House of Representatives, but also they continue to use the power of the Department of Justice to politically pursue and persecute President Trump for simply using his free speech. This is wrong and we cannot stand for it.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Aug. 3 arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, handed down indictments on Aug, 14, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state.

The House of Representatives, led by then-Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California, twice impeached Trump during his four years in the White House.

“We’re just following precedent,” Greene said. “And Nancy Pelosi is the one that set that precedent, so I think this should be a warning to all Democrats and Democrat leaders, you better be careful, for every Pandora’s box that you open, because we will use it too.”

