‘Rise Yet Again’: Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out For First Time Since Season-Ending Torn Achilles Injury

Aaron Rodgers has spoken — and he’s made it very clear that his career isn’t over.
During ‘Monday Night Football’ against the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury in the very first possession. The bombshell felt around the entire NFL not only nixed the Jets’ Super Bowl dreams, but also sparked up conversations about Rodgers potentially retiring.
However, Rodgers has broken his silence since the injury, telling fans Wednesday night that he will “rise again.”
“The night is darkest before the dawn,” wrote Rodgers on Instagram. “And I shall rise yet again.”
On his account, the four-time MVP posted three different photos: One where he was running on the field with the American flag on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, a shot of him warming up and another still of him sitting on the field after he was injured.
Proclaiming that he has started the “healing process,” Rodgers said that he is “completely heartbroken” about everything that has transpired.
Here is Rodgers’ statement in its entirety:
View this post on Instagram
Sorry to break it to ya, Aaron. But there will be no “rising again” as long as you’re with the dysfunctional Jets.
Don’t get me wrong, I wish the guy a speedy recovery and all that yada yada, but I don’t care how healthy he gets and if he even gets better as a player, this is still the New York Jets that we’re talking about. There will be no success for this team — now, in the near future, nor ever under the current ownership. This is an absolutely 100% dysfunctional franchise. If I were you, Aaron, I would try to get the hell out while you can. You’re already dealing with problems. (RELATED: ‘Just A Bad Date’: OJ Simpson Gives Hilariously Awkward Take On Aaron Rodgers’ Injury)
I’m telling you … you don’t want this kind of smoke. Your career will continue to crumble as a Jet.