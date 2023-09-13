‘Rise Yet Again’: Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out For First Time Since Season-Ending Torn Achilles Injury

Aaron Rodgers has spoken — and he’s made it very clear that his career isn’t over.

During ‘Monday Night Football’ against the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury in the very first possession. The bombshell felt around the entire NFL not only nixed the Jets’ Super Bowl dreams, but also sparked up conversations about Rodgers potentially retiring.

However, Rodgers has broken his silence since the injury, telling fans Wednesday night that he will “rise again.”

“The night is darkest before the dawn,” wrote Rodgers on Instagram. “And I shall rise yet again.”

On his account, the four-time MVP posted three different photos: One where he was running on the field with the American flag on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, a shot of him warming up and another still of him sitting on the field after he was injured.

Proclaiming that he has started the “healing process,” Rodgers said that he is “completely heartbroken” about everything that has transpired.

Here is Rodgers’ statement in its entirety: