‘Just A Bad Date’: OJ Simpson Gives Hilariously Awkward Take On Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

Man, this was so disrespectful … but outright hilarious.

Since New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending (and potentially career-ending) torn Achilles injury on Monday Night Football, he has been one of the most popular discussions in all of sports, if not the most popular.

Everybody and their mother has chimed in to give their hot takes on the matter, including myself who has put out several blogs about this whole ordeal (you can check those out here, here, here, here, here and here) — shameless plugging from me, guilty as charged.

One high-profile individual who has given his two cents is none other than OJ Simpson, who went on the “It Is What It Is” podcast to speak on the Rodgers situation and talk about the Jets’ future. But, uhh … things went a little sideways when OJ brought up Sept. 11, 2001.

“Unfortunately, 9/11 is just a bad date for New York,” said Simpson, referencing the Rodgers injury and 9/11 terrorist attacks happening on the same date. The podcast hosts exploded into laughter.

WATCH:

OJ Simpson speaking about Aaron Rodgers injury “9/11 is just a bad day for New York” pic.twitter.com/JWrEPbRKAu — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) September 13, 2023

I laugh at this, but I cringe while doing so.