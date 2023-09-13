Mexican Scientists Reveal ‘Alien Mummies’ At Congressional Hearing, And The Whole Thing Is Insane

A video went viral Wednesday that allegedly shows “mummified aliens” recovered by Mexican authorities.

Mexico held its first-ever congressional hearing into UFOs and aliens on Tuesday, allowing two scientists to show alleged mummified alien remains to the general public, according to ABC7. Footage of the hearing was shared on Twitter, and it’s probably one of the most insane things I’ve ever seen on the internet. Ever.

Apparently the two tiny corpses are thought to be more than 1,000 years old, and were uncovered in Cusco, Peru, not too far from Machu Picchu. They were displayed in glass boxes, and discussed in depth by two scientists and a journalist who swore under oath that the remains were 100% real.

BREAKING: Alleged mummified alien corpses displayed at Mexico’s Congress today, suspected to be 1,000 years old. UFO enthusiasts celebrated a remarkable event today in Mexico City’s Congress, led by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan. This official gathering unveiled two… pic.twitter.com/Mba2hDpQ0C — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 13, 2023

The alleged non-human species has apparently gone under extensive testing at the Autonomous National University of Mexico. Radiocarbon dating gave us the estimated age of the mummies, and DNA proved these little things aren’t human, apparently. (RELATED: Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient?)

“These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution. These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom algae mines and were later fossilized,” journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan told the crowd.

At this point, I kind of want to believe these aliens are real. How hilarious would it be for Mexico to utterly screw up the U.S.’s monopoly on UFO intel, and be like “Yo, America has these guys who say aliens are real but won’t show ya anything because it’s probably all some stupid elaborate psyop cause the American government thinks its citizens are just that stupid. So, here ya go…”

Whatever is going on, I am so here for the chaos.