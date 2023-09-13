‘Turning Into Jello’: Glenn Greenwald Says Some Dems Are Looking To ‘Sabotage’ Biden

Journalist Glenn Greenwald said Wednesday some Democrats were looking to sabotage President Joe Biden due to his age and mounting scandals surrounding his family’s business dealings.

Biden came under fire from reporters after he falsely claimed that he was at Ground Zero the day after the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center. Biden’s aides hastily cut off a press conference during his trip to Vietnam after he randomly said he was going to go to bed. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Says Media Has To Cover For Biden’s ‘Weakness’ Because ‘Nobody Wants’ Kamala Harris Taking Over)

WATCH:



“If they ramp up these impeachment inquiries and they start airing this dirty laundry everywhere, the voicemails, the text, the emails, the phone calls, it is a disaster for the entire Washington establishment and everybody that’s been lying about this and covering it up,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said. “Do you think this is a way for them to say, you know what, let’s not make all of us look bad?”

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020 that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family. The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020.

“I think obviously, the people who really know the truth about what Joe Biden or Hunter Biden were doing inside Ukraine are people in the intelligence community and this is where it’s coming from,” Greenwald responded. “I also really think, though, Joe Biden is turning into Jello and so is his body and the more time that goes by the worse that gets. I don’t know what drugs exist to hide that for a debate but I don’t think there are anymore.”

Biden has suffered some falls, including one at the Air Force Academy June 1. He also fell down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbled on the steps of Air Force One on two occasions. Biden now takes a different set of stairs onto the VC-25 used as Air Force One, among other concessions to his age.

“I think some people want to say let’s be all in with Biden, hope that the country hates Trump enough and there’s enough junk around Trump that people don’t pay attention to Biden, but I think you’re absolutely right to point out there are influential factors, sectors in the Democratic Party now trying to sabotage him,” Greenwald said.

