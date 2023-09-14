‘Consistent With The 1023 Form’: Jim Jordan Lays Out Evidence Backing Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said that President Joe Biden’s actions were consistent with those described in a form outlining bribery allegations against Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry would move forward, with Jordan joining Republican Reps. James Comey of Ohio and Jason Smith of Missouri in leading the probe into business dealings involving Hunter Biden. Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower July 20. (RELATED: ‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got)

“There are four key facts that just capture this all,” Jordan told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “The first is Hunter is put on the board of Burisma. Second, he wasn’t qualified to be on the board of Burisma. Third, the people on Burisma say, ‘hey we need help with D.C. to get rid of the pressure this prosecutor is putting on us.’ Fourth, Joe Biden goes to Ukraine and gets the prosecutor fired and he uses our tax dollars, he leverages our tax money, the people of the fourth district of Ohio that I represent, leverages their money to get that done.”

WATCH:



“And when he did it, it was an abrupt turn from the policy of the Obama administration. And, frankly, what he did is consistent with the 1023 form and what the confidential human source said took place,” Jordan continued. “So, if that doesn’t warrant opening an impeachment inquiry, I don’t know what does. And then you add to that the layer of how the Justice Department has handled this case for four and a half years, I think we have to investigate.”

The FD-1023 form, which recounted what a “confidential human source” (CHS) told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in June 2020, says that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens.

Jordan also responded to Republican Sen. Mitt Romney questioning the lack of evidence for impeachment.

“Here is the ultimate irony: They impeach President Trump saying he leveraged American tax dollars preference policy done in Ukraine, which he didn’t, but that’s what they impeached President Trump over and now we have Joe Biden engaged in the very same thing,” Jordan said. “That is, to me, the great irony here.”

“So evidence: 10% for the big guy. No one has disputed the big guy is Joe Biden. 50% for pops,” Jordan continued. “The brand according to Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business partner the brand was, in fact, Joe Biden. Multiple Bidens receiving money. Multiple companies set up. Multiple times the White House has changed their story on this whole situation. On and on we go.”

