EXCLUSIVE: Reps. Mary Miller, Marjorie Taylor Greene Demand Update From DOJ On Joe Biden’s Classified Documents Case

Republican Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are demanding an update from special counsel Robert Hur on the status of his investigation into whether President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents, the Daily Caller has learned.

Miller and Greene wrote a letter to Hur on Wednesday requesting an update on Hur’s investigation and why there has been a lack of information about the case, in contrast to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Biden-Appointed Prosecutors Protected Hunter Biden, FBI Agent Testifies)

READ THE LETTER:

“We are writing to request an update on the status of the special counsel case regarding Joe Biden’s unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center and Joe Biden’s private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. It has been more than eight months since Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this probe. However, since that announcement, there has been a conspicuous lack of information regarding the progress of the Biden investigation,” the letter reads.

“The drastic difference in the timeline between President Trump’s case, already scheduled for trial, and Biden’s case, frozen in time, suggests a two-tiered system of justice. We ask that Congress be provided an immediate update on the status of your investigation before the American people’s faith in the Department of Justice erodes even further.”

Hur was appointed special counsel in January 2023 after investigators found classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, Joe Biden’s think tank, and his residence in Wilmington, Delaware. The Justice Department and Hur’s office have given few public updates since the investigation began and it is unclear if subpoenas have been issued to Joe Biden. The president has denied news reports claiming Hur’s office is seeking to interview him as part of the investigation, the New York Post reported.

Special counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump in June for allegedly mishandling classified documents by retaining documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, allegedly showing classified documents to staffers and obstructing the investigation. The FBI raided the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022 as part of Smith’s probe. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Heritage Foundation Presses DOJ To Investigate Joe Biden’s Aliases As Part Of Classified Docs Case)

Smith handed down a superseding indictment in July charging Trump with 40 counts including 31 counts of allegedly violating the Espionage Act. Trump aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira have also been indicted as part of the classified documents case.

“Joe Biden had zero authority to take, declassify, or retain classified documents as Vice President or US Senator, yet the Biden DOJ has been silent on the Biden case for over eight months,” Miller told the Daily Caller in a statement.

“Meanwhile, the Biden DOJ has already set a trial date for President Trump, who under the Presidential Records Act, did have the authority to declassify and retain classified documents. This discrepancy makes no sense and the only explanation is a two-tiered system of justice designed to protect Biden and persecute Trump.”

The former president’s trial in Florida for the classified documents case is scheduled to begin in May and Trump has suggested he will testify in his defense. The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

“It’s clear to the American people that Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice is involved in a massive cover up of the Biden family’s crimes,” Greene told the Caller.

“The DOJ isn’t interested in justice, instead they are dedicated to protecting Joe Biden and taking down his political enemies. Everyone deserves to know the truth and we need answers.”