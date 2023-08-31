EXCLUSIVE: Heritage Foundation Presses DOJ To Investigate Joe Biden’s Aliases As Part Of Classified Docs Case

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project is pressing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to look into the aliases Joe Biden used while he was vice president as part of special counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into whether Biden mishandled classified documents.

Heritage wrote a letter to Hur’s office Wednesday to bring attention to the multiple aliases Joe Biden appeared to use for government purposes when he was vice president, the Daily Caller has learned.

READ THE LETTER:



“Then-Vice President Biden appears to have used pseudonyms and commercial email in communications that included his son Hunter-who was not a government employee-and addressed matters including conversations with foreign leaders, Presidential statements, and other government business. These communications raise significant concerns about compliance with federal records laws and whether any classified materials were transmitted over unsecure, non-government channels,” Heritage’s letter reads.

The House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) on Aug. 17 requesting access to documents and communications where then-VP Joe Biden used a pseudonym. His aliases include Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware, according to emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop archive.

In May 2016, Joe Biden’s Robert L. Peters account received an email from his vice presidential assistant reminding him of a meeting with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Hunter Biden was cc’ed on the email at the same time he was making more than $80,000 per month on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, according to bank records disclosed by House Oversight. (RELATED: Here’s The Fake Name Joe Biden Used To Schedule A Discussion With Ukraine’s Former President)

Full Story: Here’s The Fake Name Joe Biden Used To Schedule A Meeting With Ukraine’s Former President @DailyCaller https://t.co/jmVlnNrkIV — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 17, 2023

“As your investigation directly concerns the handling of classified documents and other records, it is squarely within your scope to demand and obtain access via legal processes to the full server records for the domains used by Joe Biden. Your investigation should also cover any use of burner cell phones. This is standard practice in such an investigation,” Heritage’s letter adds.

Hur was appointed special counsel in January 2023 after classified documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center and Joe Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware. It is unclear if Hur has issued subpoenas or interviewed potential witnesses as part of the investigation.

The White House has said Joe Biden was “not in business” with his son and the president has denied reports Hur is seeking to interview him. (RELATED: These Are The Biggest Lies Joe Biden Told About Hunter’s Foreign Influence Peddling)

Special counsel Jack Smith indicted former President Donald Trump in June for allegedly mishandling classified documents. Smith released a superseding indictment in July charging Trump with 40 counts including 31 counts under the Espionage Act.

“I’m sick and tired of this wait and see with the Special Counsels who apparently run our justice system. In fact, I’m still waiting on the Durham report because what he submitted didn’t complete the job,” Heritage Oversight Project Director Mike Howell told the Daily Caller in a statement.

“Hur is supposed to be investigating Biden’s handling of classified material and other documents, after getting caught red handed with smuggled documents in his garage and the Penn Biden Center, which I still am not sure served any legitimate function. Keep in mind they raided Trump’s private residence over a document retention issue which Trump, as President, had actual declassification authority,” Howell continued.

“Well, we’ve known for years that Joe Biden used several pseudonyms and non-governmental burner emails and phones. So, either Hur has those in his possession already or this isn’t a real investigation. This letter puts that issue squarely on the record now. Congress has shown no interest in obtaining those burner email and phone records, so unfortunately enough it may be up to Hur at this point.”

NARA has admitted to possessing more than 5,000 emails and 200 pages of potential government records containing Joe Biden’s aliases. The White House has used its authority under the Presidential Records Act (PRA) to withhold hundreds of emails related to Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings, according to a July letter sent by NARA to America First Legal (AFL), a conservative legal group.

The Biden family received more than $20 million in payments from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business associates, House Oversight’s bank records show. Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer testified to House Oversight in July and described how the Biden family “brand” protected Burisma from scrutiny.

BREAKING: House Oversight released a new memo showing the Bidens took millions from Russian, Ukrainian and Kazakh oligarchs. The committee has found more than $20 million in payments from foreign partners to the Biden family and its associates @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HrJAXD3ysp — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 9, 2023

Archer said Joe Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates over 20 times and recalled an instance where Hunter “called D.C.” because of pressure from Burisma executives Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadim Pozharskyi. Archer also detailed a spring 2014 dinner Joe Biden attended with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev.

In addition, Archer told House Oversight about a spring 2015 dinner Joe Biden attended with Pozharskyi, and Joe Biden’s lunch with a Chinese business associate of Hunter Biden’s in Beijing. After he testified, Archer said to Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that it is “categorically false” to claim Joe Biden was not aware of his son’s business dealings.

Ep. 13 Part 2. Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/R1sxSuPrKq — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 4, 2023

An FBI FD-1023 form produced by a confidential human source contains allegations that Zlochevsky sent $10 million worth of bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden. Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in June the FBI is investigating the Biden bribery allegations. Archer testified that the form does not constitute evidence Joe Biden was bribed by Zlochevsky.

The younger Biden was charged in June with two tax misdemeanors and a felony gun charge in Delaware. His attorneys reportedly threatened to bring Joe Biden as a witness if the DOJ brought Hunter Biden’s tax and gun charges to trial.

His guilty plea and diversion agreement collapsed in July after Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika scrutinized an immunity provision tucked into the diversion agreement. Hunter Biden ended up pleading not guilty to the tax charges and the diversion agreement was not implemented.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler have accused the DOJ of giving the president’s son special treatment during its investigation. Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, now special counsel in the ongoing Hunter Biden case, and Attorney General Merrick Garland have denied the whistleblower allegations.

“I have no comment on any investigation that’s going on. That’s up to the Justice Department and that’s all I have to say,” Joe Biden said on Aug. 18, a week after Weiss’ special counsel appointment.

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.