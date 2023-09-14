Rep. James Comer Reveals Next Steps In Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said that investigators from the House Oversight Committee would be seeking bank records involving Hunter Biden and Jim Biden as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as well as any correspondence the president sent under an alias.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry would move forward, with Comer joining Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jason Smith of Missouri leading the probe into business dealings involving Hunter Biden. The House Oversight Committee released bank records Aug. 9 showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was married to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luhzkov until his death in 2019. (RELATED: ‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got)

“This is a very important tool in the toolbox. This will help us, when we go to court, to get some of these bank records,” Comer told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “This will help the judge, force the judge to have to rule quicker. It also trumps executive privilege if the Bidens try to say anything we were trying to get, they couldn’t have because of executive privilege and it also allows to us get things like grand jury testimony. There is a precedence when Jerry Nadler was leading the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. They were requesting information and they said they couldn’t hand it over because it was grand jury testimony and the judge ruled because of the impeachment inquiry, then Nadler could then have it.”

“This is a tool we needed to move forward. We’re going next after two things,” Comer continued. “First of all, the bank accounts of Hunter Biden and Jim Biden, because we believe as you have seen the arrows where we show from countries like China, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, there’s arrows through these shell companies, then they end up in nine different Biden personal bank accounts. We want to look at the personal bank accounts to see if there are any arrows beyond that to pay for things of value for Joe Biden. The other thing we want to use impeachment inquiry is to force these agencies to turn over correspondence. We’ve requested all the emails that were in the pseudonyms. We know there were 5,400 of those, one pertained to Ukrainian policy and Hunter Biden was copied on it, so, these are things we need and I believe with this new impeachment inquiry designation, we’ll able to get it much quicker.”

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators Monday prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence, and told them that then-Vice President Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, multiple times about their business deals.

“We anticipate Abby Lowell and the big expensive legal team that the Bidens have that no one’s ever said who is paying for their very expensive legal fees will fight us in court and what their original strategy would have been to tie it up in court forever and run the clock out, but with this new impeachment inquiry designation, it will force the judge to have to move much quicker than a normal ordinary case,” Comer said.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Aug, 14 that the money paid to the Biden family was in excess of $50 million.

