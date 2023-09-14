‘That’s What My Mother Taught Me’: Rival Coach Flames Deion Sanders Ahead Of Big College Football Game

Colorado State’s head football coach Jay Norvell went after rival Colorado coach Deion Sanders hard in an interview Wednesday.

MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me” #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/IWFWkVKqsS — Ice Cold Sports w/ Tommy Gahan (@IceColdSprts) September 14, 2023

Norvell attacked Sanders for wearing a hat and glasses during a recent interview.

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them — I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups I take my hat and my glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me,'” the Colorado State coach said.

Sanders responded to the jab Thursday. “Why would you talk about us, when we don’t talk about nobody?” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said to his team, according to a video posted by College Transfer Portal on Twitter.

“It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it PERSONAL” 😳 “Why would you talk about us, when we don’t talk about nobody” Deion Sanders responds to comments made from Coach Norvell and things are getting heated 👀 pic.twitter.com/U9Em4bPiJ5 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) September 14, 2023

“It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it personal,” Sanders said. “It was gonna be a great test! A battle of Colorado, but they done messed around and made it?”

“PERSONAL!” his players responded.

Though Norvell claimed he always takes his hat off for interviews, some on Twitter were quick to point out instances where he hadn’t.

Lol… dude is a lie too pic.twitter.com/zasCcZb98v — Oil Can (@O_C_Boyd) September 14, 2023

Despite Norvell’s feisty words, his 0-1 Rams probably don’t have a shot — not after they got crushed by Washington State in week 1, losing 50-24.

Sanders’ 18th ranked Buffaloes, by contrast, are 2-0 with a lot of hype. Their week one upset win on the road against TCU opened the college footballs world’s eyes to Sanders’ transfer portal juggernaut. (RELATED: Deion Sanders Breaks Single-Game Ticket Sales Record For Colorado Football)

Colorado State, which just made a quarterback change and will start a freshman in the position, already had their hands full with superstar two-way player Travis Hunter. And this was all before they went after Coach Prime.