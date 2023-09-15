‘Disturbing’: Jonathan Turley Says DOJ’s Hunter Charges Seemingly ‘Insulate’ Joe Biden

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Friday that the Justice Department’s charges against Hunter Biden seemingly “insulate” President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden was indicted by a federal grand jury in Delaware on charges of illegally possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs and for making false statements in the course of purchasing the firearms. He pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing. (RELATED: ‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got)

“What is disturbing about the approach of the Justice Department, Larry, is it’s almost been surgical in focusing on crimes that seem to insulate the president,” Turley told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “Obviously, the president’s not implicated in the gun charges, and also they allowed crimes to lapse. They haven’t explained why. Some of those include the most serious tax violations and the most concerning, payments from Ukraine and other sources.”

The House Oversight Committee released bank records Aug. 9 showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was married to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luhzkov until his death in 2019.

“He’s not going to be held accountable for the full range of the potential crimes here,” Turley said.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Aug, 14 that the money paid to the Biden family was in excess of $50 million.

