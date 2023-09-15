Hugh Jackman And Wife Separate After 27 Years Of Marriage

Famous actor Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-lee, have separated after 27 years of marriage, according to People.

Hugh and Deborra-lee revealed the news of their separation in a joint statement, and noted they are amicably moving through the separation process, according to People.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said, the outlet noted.

The couple met in 1995 and immediately clicked with one another. They married a year later and share two children together.

Hugh and Deborra-lee addressed their family dynamics and their devotion to remaining dedicated to their children.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” they said in their statement.

They went on to set the tone that they wanted to carry forward during this time of tremendous change.

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they said to People.

Despite living in the public sphere, they requested some breathing space from the press.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

They ended the message by signing off on it together as “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” and made it clear that they would not be sharing additional personal details with the media.

“This is the sole statement either of us will make,” they said.

The couple’s son Oscar is 23 years old, and their daughter, Ava, is 18.