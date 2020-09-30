‘It’s Just Wrong’: Hugh Jackman’s Wife Reportedly Responds To Rumors About Husband’s Sexuality

Hugh Jackman’s wife, Deborra Lee-Furness, was reportedly asked about those rumors about her husband’s sexuality and said “it’s just wrong.”

“I see these magazines,” Furness reportedly shared when asked about her 51-year-old husband during an interview on “Anh’s Brush With Fame” with comedian Ahn Do. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a pice published Wednesday.

“They’re so mean-spirited,” she reportedly added. “So mean-spirited. I hope people don’t buy these magazines and realize it’s all made up.” (RELATED: Hugh Jackman Admits He Turned Down A Role In ‘Cats’)

WATCH:

“He’s been gay so many years,” she reportedly continued, as she joked and laughed. “I was gay, too.” (RELATED: Hugh Jackman Sends Pizza To New York Police Officers During The Coronavirus Crisis)

Furness reportedly went on to explain that, “It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed.”

During the interview, Furness also talked at length about how wonderful their marriage is. At one point, she even joked that “the only time” in their relationship she’s “been wrong” was when she told Jackman to turn down his now famous role as Wolverine in “X-Men.”

Jackman and Deborra tied the knot in 1996 and have two adopted children together, per the New York Daily News.