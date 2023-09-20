Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams Mysteriously Resigns

Talk about a bizarre situation.

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned, according to a Wednesday announcement from the team.

Citing personal issues, Williams stepped away from the Bears last week, with head coach Matt Eberflus taking over the defense for their 27-17 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andrew M. Stroth, an attorney based in Chicago, issued a statement to ESPN on Williams’ behalf, where “false rumors … on social media” were brought up.

“Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues,” the statement read.

Brad Biggs, a longtime Chicago Tribune reporter covering the Bears, was clearly skeptical of Williams’ resignation.

“Lot of speculation about the status of #Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. I can tell you for the last 3 days we’ve been operating under the belief that his absence has not been related to health or a family matter,” Biggs tweeted. (RELATED: Legendary West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins Resigns After DUI Arrest)

Former #Bears Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams: “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family.” An earlier report claimed that Williams’ home and Halas Hall had been raided in ‘connection with an undisclosed incident.’, but that is *NOT* true according to… https://t.co/LxxEQ5V13Q pic.twitter.com/SDBCciRddv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2023

I think I’m just gonna sit back and wait for the facts to come out before I touch this one.