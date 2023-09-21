Americans Dislike Hunter Biden More Than China’s Dictator And Congress, Poll Finds

Americans dislike Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, more than Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the U.S. Congress, according to a new poll released by The Economist and YouGov.

Twelve percent of Americans view Hunter Biden favorably, and 69% view him unfavorably, giving the first son a -57% net favorability, the poll found. Nearly half, 47%, of Democrats view Hunter Biden negatively, and 91% of Republicans have a very or somewhat unfavorable opinion of him. (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

My latest: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings @DailyCaller https://t.co/ryg0XKctLv — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) September 18, 2023

Chinese ruler Xi Jinping has a 5% favorability and 61% unfavorability rating, resulting in -56% net favorability, one point higher than Hunter Biden, the poll found.

Congress received a 16% approval rating compared to 61% disapproval, the poll showed. Only 4% of Americans strongly approve of Congress, and 34% strongly disapprove of Congress. The poll was taken from Sept. 17-19 among 1,500 adult American citizens, with 1,303 of them being registered voters. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%, and the sample is weighed based on national demographics and political affiliation.

Hunter Biden’s indictment on gun related charges garnered 61% approval and 19% disapproval. The younger Biden was indicted Sept. 14 on three counts connected to his October 2018 purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver while he was allegedly addicted to crack cocaine. His attorney said in a court filing Tuesday that Biden will plead not guilty to the firearms offenses.

More Americans approve of the House’s impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden than disapprove, with 45% strongly or somewhat supporting the inquiry and 40% strongly or somewhat disapproving. Americans are more likely to believe the inquiry is politically motivated rather than an attempt to find out the truth, the poll found.

The House Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight Committees are leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden over his son’s foreign business dealings and IRS whistleblower accusations that Hunter Biden got special treatment during the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into his alleged tax and gun offenses.

House Oversight scheduled the first impeachment hearing for Sept. 28.

The committee continues to investigate Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and the role Joe Biden allegedly played in them.