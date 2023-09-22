Biden Campaign Will Send Gavin Newsom To Upcoming GOP Debate

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is deploying Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Simi Valley, California, as the head of response efforts during the second Republican presidential primary debate, The Hill reported Friday.

Newsom, alongside Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, will be on-site at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library to counterbalance Republican comments and highlight any rhetoric considered extreme by the Biden team, according to The Hill. (RELATED: ‘Micro-Cults’: Gavin Newsom Is Terrified That His Son Is Listening To Joe Rogan And Jordan Peterson)

“The campaign response builds off the strong and effective plan from the first debate with a clear north star: push back on Republicans’ lies and highlight their extremism at every turn. Our response will ensure we hold every Republican and their extreme positions accountable,” Biden campaign advisers said, according to the outlet.

Biden campaign sending Newsom to GOP debate https://t.co/lxkLuOjFvw pic.twitter.com/7CdBfqATDO — The Hill (@thehill) September 22, 2023

The debate, hosted by Fox Business Network, is anticipated to zero in on the Republicans’ economic strategy. Although former President Donald Trump is not expected to participate, the Biden campaign is preparing to counteract the so-called MAGA agenda, The Hill noted.

“You can expect the Biden campaign and our allies to point out the stark contrast between Bidenomics and the extreme MAGAnomics policies we’ll hear on the debate stage,” the advisors said, according to The Hill.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and conservative radio personality Larry Elder have all exceeded the RNC’s donor requirement for the second debate, their respective campaigns confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.