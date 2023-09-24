Apple Music Announces The Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

Usher is headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, presented by Apple Music. The big game is set to take place on Feb. 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, according to People.

This is the first time the Super Bowl will take place in that city, according to Billboard. In a video shared on Twitter, Usher, 44, gets an urgent call from Kim Kardashian, who tells him about his headlining spot.

This will be Usher's second appearance at the Super Bowl. He performed alongside the Black Eyed Peas when they headlined the show back in 2011, per People.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

JAY-Z’s Roc Nation company is producing the halftime show for the fifth year after a deal struck in 2019, per the outlet.

The partnership resulted in performances by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020), The Weekend (2021), Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar (2022) and Rihanna (2023).

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” JAY-Z said in a statement. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Usher also announced his ninth album, “Coming Home”, will debut on Super Bowl Sunday. This marks his first new album since 2016, according to Billboard.

Over his career, Usher has amassed 18 songs on the top 10 hits of the Billboard Hot 100. Some of his No. 1 songs include “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, “My Boo” with Alicia Keys, and “OMG” featuring will.i.am. These iconic collaborations may bring up speculation about who will be a special guest alongside Usher for the performance.