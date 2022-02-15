Dr. Dre Says The NFL Had ‘No Problem’ With Eminem Kneeling During The Halftime Show

Dr. Dre has revealed that the NFL had no issues at all with Eminem kneeling.

Eminem set the sports world on fire Sunday when he took a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show. Prior to the game, there had been some speculation about whether or not he’d do it, and there was chatter the NFL might not allow it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL later said they were aware it was going to happen.

Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

Now, the star rapper has backed up that version of events, and told TMZ there was “no problem” with Eminem kneeling when discussing what the NFL wanted tweaked. Dre did say they had to scrub some lyrics from Kendrick Lamar, but nothing major had to be wiped.

You can listen to his full comments below.

The fact the NFL apparently knew Eminem was going to kneel during the halftime show and didn’t do anything to stop him is mind-boggling.

How many times do we have to talk about fans not wanting to see that kind of garbage? People want to enjoy the game and drink some beer.

NFL Releases Disgraceful Statement About Halftime Performer Kneeling https://t.co/pGe8cR4e73 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 15, 2022

We don’t want political messages jammed down our throats. Did the NFL and Eminem learn nothing from the backlash to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee?

The ratings tanked, fans stopped watching and there was major pushback. Apparently, Goodell has no issue taking people back down that path.

I don’t care if you love kneeling or hate it. It simply has no place in the NFL, and it damn sure doesn’t have a place during the halftime show of the Super Bowl. It’s that simple, and the league should be ashamed it allowed it to happen.