The Atlanta Braves Win The World Series Over The Houston Astros

The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions.

The Braves smoked the Astros 7-0 Tuesday night to win the World Series in six games, and there's no doubt they gave fans something to celebrate.

While I’m not a huge baseball fan, I do have to admit that the Braves winning the World Series is pretty awesome.

It’s awesome for two reasons. First, nobody outside of Houston likes the Astros ever since cheating allegations surfaced against the team.

They’ve been public enemy number one in baseball for a long time and the Braves just sent them packing in six games.

Secondly, the MLB pulled the All-Star game out of Atlanta to protest voting laws in Georgia and everyone treated the state like it was full of uneducated hicks.

It was painful to watch how the MLB behaved over the All-Star game situation. Now, the MLB has no choice but to crown the Braves champions and celebrate Atlanta and the state of Georgia.

From a karma standpoint, the Braves winning the World Series is as good as it gets.

Props to the Braves for winning their first World Series since 1995. There’s no doubt they’ve earned the right to celebrate and party. Go wild, Braves fans!