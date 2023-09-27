Editorial

‘Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Issues Warning To Taylor Swift

Maya Benberry, who is the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has issued a warning to pop superstar Taylor Swift that Kelce cheats. [Instagram/Screenshot/Public — mayabenberry] (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Scorned ex-lover or nah?

Maya Benberry, who is the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is out here issuing a warning to pop superstar Taylor Swift, showing concern (?) for the “beautiful spirit” after saying the NFL’er is a cheater.

Back in 2016, Benberry briefly dated Kelce after she won the E! reality show “Catching Kelce,” and here in 2023, it’s safe to say she’s clearly not a fan of the two-time Super Bowl champion*.

(*because of Patrick Mahomes)

Benberry has hit Kelce with allegations of cheating before, according to the Daily Mail, and is now issuing a warning to Taylor Swift.

“Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater,” Benberry told the Daily Mail when speaking about the new relationship between Swift and Kelce.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her,” explained the popular Instagram star.

At first, it sounds like Benberry is legitimately worried about Swift, but then there’s this:

And there’s also this:

I can’t stand Travis Kelce, but ol’ girl clearly has some credibility issues here, but whatever, it’s popcorn content.

All I know is that I’m already extraordinarily annoyed with the relationship between Kelce and Swift.

I just can’t wait until they break up so we can go ahead and get that over with, because you know we’ll talk about that 24/7 like we do their love-fest now. And then there’s the song that you know Taylor will come out with (hey, it’s good marketing), and that’ll be another news cycle…

Yeah, I know where this is going, and I’m already annoyed. (RELATED: Josh Dobbs Calls Out Arizona Cardinals After Being Busted Not Selling His Jersey At Team Store)

Please, for the love of God, make it stop!

P.S. I’m never rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs again.