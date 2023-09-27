‘Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Issues Warning To Taylor Swift

Scorned ex-lover or nah?

Maya Benberry, who is the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is out here issuing a warning to pop superstar Taylor Swift, showing concern (?) for the “beautiful spirit” after saying the NFL’er is a cheater.

Back in 2016, Benberry briefly dated Kelce after she won the E! reality show “Catching Kelce,” and here in 2023, it’s safe to say she’s clearly not a fan of the two-time Super Bowl champion*.

(*because of Patrick Mahomes)

Benberry has hit Kelce with allegations of cheating before, according to the Daily Mail, and is now issuing a warning to Taylor Swift.

“Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater,” Benberry told the Daily Mail when speaking about the new relationship between Swift and Kelce.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her,” explained the popular Instagram star.

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry warns Taylor Swift to stay AWAY from ‘unfaithful’ NFL star – urging her to ‘be smart’ and realize he is ‘just using her’: ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater’ https://t.co/sL3Z7GfZ6f — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) September 26, 2023

At first, it sounds like Benberry is legitimately worried about Swift, but then there’s this:

Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry ‘likes’ comment calling Taylor Swift a ‘5’ https://t.co/PdASK5ZeJd pic.twitter.com/ZqhrB3TtBj — Page Six (@PageSix) September 26, 2023

And there’s also this:

Sources close to Travis Kelce deny to TMZ that he cheated on ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry, after she called him a cheater and warned Taylor Swift about him: “A poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 minutes of fame.” pic.twitter.com/A2HEm0QkX7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 26, 2023

I can’t stand Travis Kelce, but ol’ girl clearly has some credibility issues here, but whatever, it’s popcorn content.

All I know is that I’m already extraordinarily annoyed with the relationship between Kelce and Swift.

I just can’t wait until they break up so we can go ahead and get that over with, because you know we’ll talk about that 24/7 like we do their love-fest now. And then there’s the song that you know Taylor will come out with (hey, it’s good marketing), and that’ll be another news cycle…

Yeah, I know where this is going, and I’m already annoyed. (RELATED: Josh Dobbs Calls Out Arizona Cardinals After Being Busted Not Selling His Jersey At Team Store)

Please, for the love of God, make it stop!

P.S. I’m never rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs again.