CIA Creates Its Own ‘ChatGPT’ To Combat China In AI Arms Race

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is creating its own “ChatGPT” artificial intelligence tool to combat China’s race to master artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The CIA will launch an artificial intelligence platform to give its staff an easier method to access intelligence and information, according to agency officials who spoke to Bloomberg. The effort highlights the United States’ goal to outpace China’s technology sector as the country continues to grow its artificial intelligence capabilities and hopes to be the world leader in the industry by 2030. (RELATED: Chinese Tech Giant Boasts Its AI Chatbot Is Better Than US’ ChatGPT)

“We’ve gone from newspapers and radio, to newspapers and television, to newspapers and cable television, to basic internet, to big data, and it just keeps going,” Randy Nixon, director of the CIA’s Open-Source Enterprise division, said to Bloomberg. “We have to find the needles in the needle field.”

The new tool aims to give users the original source of information they are analyzing much more quickly than was previously possible, and will be based on the chat style platform of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Nixon told Bloomberg.

The future of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is bright at #CIA. We’re always looking to build strong partnerships with the visionaries of today … and tomorrow.#CIASXSW #EmergingTech #FutureofIntelligence #ArtificialIntelligence #MachineLearning — CIA (@CIA) March 13, 2023

“Then you can take it to the next level and start chatting and asking questions of the machines to give you answers, also sourced,” Nixon said. “Our collection can just continue to grow and grow with no limitations other than how much things cost.”

It will be available to the 18 different intelligence branches in the U.S., including the CIA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and National Security Agency (NSA); it will not, however, be available to lawmakers or the general public. Details about exactly what model will be used for the groundwork of the platform, or how the CIA would keep it from leaking on the internet, were not made available.

The tool represents a new effort by the U.S. to keep in stride with China’s race to master artificial intelligence. A number of technology experts previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the U.S. could lose its lead in artificial intelligence supremacy if it doesn’t speed up progress, as China’s technology sector has embraced the country’s military to make it more advanced.

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

