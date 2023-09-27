The Glory Is Real: Miami Dolphins Were Getting So Many Touchdowns, They Started Planning Celebrations Before Scoring

Damn, I love my team.

My Miami Dolphins were absolutely magnificent Sunday, blowtorching the Denver Broncos for an historical 70 points off 10 touchdowns — proving that they’re the best team in the entire NFL in the process.

That’s even more evident due to the fact that they knew before the game that they were going to rack up scores, as they were practicing celebrations prior to kickoff, and then planning them in huddles during the contest.

Truly remarkable.

With the Dolphins leading 28-7 near the end of the first half, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton fumbled the ball, resulting in a Miami recovery with linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel picking the ball up and running it down to Denver’s 3-yard line. From there, the Dolphins took over the ball, knowing they were going to score.

“Can we do our celebration that we worked on?” says Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the first-down huddle.

“We’re going to do the celebration when we score right here,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responds in such smooth cat fashion.

And that’s exactly what they did, with a Raheem Mostert punch up the gut that also got my fantasy team points.

Oh yeah … the glory is most definitely real.

WATCH:

“We’re gonna do the celebration when we score right here.”@Tua really spoke the @cheetah touchdown AND the dance into existence. 🔥 (via @NFLFilms)#InsideTheNFL Tuesdays at 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/le1TaAxBkO — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2023

Later on the sidelines, Hill was talking to a few of his teammates (including Tagovailoa), noting how much “camaraderie” the Dolphins have as a team — except, he hilariously didn’t know how to pronounce the word.

Which made for pure comedic gold:

I so deserve this … me and Dolphins fans everywhere.

For me personally, it’s been over two decades of heartache, pain and frustration (and even then, it’s longer considering Dan Marino never won a Super Bowl).

Us Dolphins fans have had to deal with head coaches like Joe Philbin, Cam Cameron and Tony Sparano (remember the failed Bill Parcells days?). Us Dolphins have had to deal with quarterbacks … oh, the quarterbacks … such as Jay Fiedler (the nightmares), Ray Lucas (even worse) and do we not remember the Daunte Culpepper, Brian Griese and Trent Green fiascos? (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Blowtorch For An Incredible 70 (SEVENTY!) Points Against Denver Broncos, Set All-Time Record For Yards)

Lord have mercy … and he did. Giving us Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. God knows we deserve this.

Just like he knows we deserve a Super Bowl — coming soon, baby.