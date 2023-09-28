Dem Rep Holds Up ‘Where Is Rudy’ Sign And Starts Yelling In Middle Of Impeachment Hearing

Democratic Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume held up a sign reading “Where Is Rudy ?” as he yelled about the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in the middle of the House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday.

House Democrats have motioned to cast floor votes to subpoena the former lawyer of former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Lev Parnas to testify before the committee. Giuliani and Parnas both arranged interviews with former Ukraine prosecutors about President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“Thank you Mr. Chairman, and I reclaim my time and I ask the question, where in the world is Rudy Giuliani?” Mfume asked while holding up the sign. “That’s how we got here, ladies and gentlemen. And this committee is afraid to bring him before us and bring him on the record! Shame! And the question was raised, what does this have to do with it. It has everything to do with it.”

Giuliani obtained a hard drive copy of the infamous laptop belonging to the president’s son that had been abandoned in a Delaware repair shop in 2019 and gave the copy to the New York Post ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Big Tech and the corporate media suppressed the Post’s story on the laptop and branded reports on the computer as “Russian disinformation.”

Mfume claimed Biden did nothing wrong and that the impeachment inquiry into a possible influence-peddling scheme is a distraction from focusing on the real issues facing Americans. (RELATED: Comer: Hunter Biden Was Copied On Government Emails Pertaining To Ukraine While Biden Was VP)

“Why in the hell are we playing this game? Why don’t we be honest? If it were so important, it could wait. This is what is important,” Mfume said. “Protecting this government and protecting the people who pay taxes here. But we want to play games with all of this. So where is Rudy Giuliani right now? I’d like to know, and I’d like to know why we can’t bring him before this committee like we brought these witnesses and everybody else.”

Tensions boiled over at the start of the hearing as Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin motioned for the first floor vote on whether to subpoena Giuliani and Parnas. Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the Oversight Committee, cast disinterest in issuing the subpoenas and assured Raskin there would be plenty of evidence presented during the hearing.