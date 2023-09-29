Man Found Guilty Of Killing Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancée, Amie Harwick

A jury found a man guilty Thursday for the 2020 murder of his former girlfriend Amie Harwick, who was previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, CNN reported.

The jury convicted 45-year-old Gareth Pursehouse of killing Harwick by throwing her off a balcony. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the jury found Pursehouse guilty of one count of murder and first-degree residential burglary with a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, according to CNN.

Pursehouse now faces life in state prison without the possibility of parole, according to the district attorney’s news release. The autopsy results revealed Harwick’s death was primarily due to blunt force injuries to her head and torso resulting from the fall, CNN noted. The autopsy also reportedly unveiled evidence of “manual strangulation.” (RELATED: ‘I Forgave The Guy’: Drew Carey Says Of The Alleged Murderer Of Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick)

“Today, justice has been served for Amie Harwick and her loved ones,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, according to CNN.

Harwick had previously filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, which had expired.

LAPD officers, responding to reports of a woman screaming, found Harwick gravely injured beneath a third-story balcony, per CNN. Evidence reportedly indicated there was a forced entry.

Drew Carey, who was engaged to Harwick in 2018, described their relationship as a once-in-a-lifetime love and praised her dedication as a therapist.

“She was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. And I was so in love with her,” the comedian said at the time.