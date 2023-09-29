Notre Dame Or Duke? LSU Or Ole Miss? USC Or Colorado? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAA Football Week 5 Picks

Damn, I’m winning people a lot of money — let the glory continue!

It doesn’t matter if it’s the NFL or college football, I’ve been absolutely dominant in my picks this season, and though I don’t bet on the games myself because of Florida’s current mobile sports gambling situation, a lot of my readers have been telling me that my picks have been helping them win a ton of money on Saturdays and Sundays.

You’re welcome, America.

With college football in particular, just check the elite numbers:

Ain’t no telling how elite that 60-6 record would be if I picked Week 1 (and 0 at that) — lord have mercy!

In Week 2, I went 21-2 with my picks, while putting up a nearly identical record in Week 3 of 22-2, tallying me for a flashy 43-4 overall. Now on to Week 4, where we have six games that see Top 25’s squaring off. Here’s my latest from the @DailyCaller: https://t.co/W0j762OkBC — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) September 22, 2023

Here in Week 5, the biggest games in my forecast are: No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke (Powell’s Game of the Week), No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 8 USC at Colorado.

The game between the Fighting Irish and Blue Devils is incredibly intriguing for a couple of different reasons. On one side, you have Notre Dame — fresh off a bonkers 17-14 loss to Ohio State last week — now trying to recover against … and here’s my second reason … a team that is trying to make their university a “football school.” And with their talent and the game being in Durham, I’m liking the chances that we see a potential upset.

Oh yeah … definitely Game of the Week material.

The next top game in this week’s slate is a good ol’ fashioned SEC battle between LSU and Ole Miss, with the Rebels having the home field advantage in a battle of Top 25’s to position them for a possible upset over the Tigers. In other words, make sure you have plenty of popcorn for this one. I expect it to be close throughout, fitting the bill of a “toss-up game” — talk about a hard matchup to bet on, which spells pure entertainment for the television viewer. (RELATED: Dolphins Or Bills? Lions Or Packers? Ravens Or Browns? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 4 Picks)

Closing out my Top 3 forecast this week is No. 8 USC taking on Deion Sanders’ Colorado — you knew they were eventually going to show up. Despite the blowout loss last week to Oregon, there’s still a ton of hype surrounding the Buffaloes, but it’ll be interesting to see if it all dies down if they lose to the Trojans. And on the flip side, this game gets even more pretty on paper when you consider that USC struggled with Arizona State out of all teams last week.

This is gonna be fun … another weekend of college football, baby!

ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 5 PICKS

(Betting Odds Courtesy Of DraftKings)