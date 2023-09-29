GOP Rep Says There Will Absolutely Be An ‘Impeachment’

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said Friday on Fox Business that there will be an “impeachment proceeding” against President Joe Biden just hours after Hunter and James Biden were subpoenaed.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Fitzgerald what the subpoena will do and, “What do you think is the most revealing of all of the evidence that you have seen so far?”

“Well, I think if you go back to what Congressman Jordan has been relaying to the American people for really about two months now, it is that Burisma timeline. If you put those pieces together and kind of line them up, it is very clear that E-mails kind of fill in the gaps on this. So, Comer and Jordan will continue to do the subpoenas because the bank records are kind of what fills in the holes right now,” Fitzgerald said.

WATCH:

“That’s why I think it is just tedious, some of the stuff and the talking points that the Democrats say. Sometimes you just shake your head when you’re in one of these hearings, it is just ridiculous. But the fact of the matter is, we are getting to the point where we are going to bring this over to Judiciary and then there will be an impeachment proceeding.” (RELATED: Dem Rep’s Attempt To Trap Impeachment Hearing Witness Blows Up In His Face)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued three subpoenas Thursday night for the personal and business bank records of Hunter and James Biden. Republicans are investigating Biden for allegedly being involved in his son’s foreign business dealings. Democrats repeatedly claimed Thursday during the first hearing that there was no evidence linking President Biden to his son. The House Oversight Committee released information on Wednesday showing wire transfers from Chinese businessmen to Hunter Biden that used Joe Biden’s address.