Rep. Nancy Mace Reveals The One Witness In Biden Impeachment Inquiry She Wants To Question

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina revealed Thursday that she most wanted to question President Joe Biden’s bookkeeper as a witness in the ongoing House impeachment inquiry.

The House Oversight Committee held the first public impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday, during which Democrats repeated claims that there was no evidence linking President Joe Biden to business dealings that his son, Hunter Biden, was involved in. The House Oversight Committee released information about wire transfers from Chinese businessmen to Hunter Biden that used Joe Biden’s home address Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got)

WATCH:



“I want the bookkeeper, Jesse, because somebody was keeping track of all of this money millions and millions of dollars and where it was going and whose bank account. I want the bookkeeper more than anyone else in this thing,” Mace told Fox News host Jesse Watters Thursday evening.

Mace cited an expletive-filled statement by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan calling for then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment during the contentious hearing held by the House Oversight Committee, triggering Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Mace also addressed alleged dissatisfaction with the witnesses Republicans called during the hearing.

“This was just a first hearing to show the baseline of what is legal and illegal behavior,” Mace said. “Our witnesses are experienced in investigation and tax law and constitutional law and can explain to the American people what is normal, operating LLC and corporate behavior and what is illegal behavior and they did a good job of showcasing that today.”

Mace said Aug, 14 that the money paid to the Biden family was in excess of $50 million.

