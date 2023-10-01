New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Fired After Dysfunctional Ass Season

The Mets are in need of a new skipper — for the fifth time in six years.

Dysfunctional as much as their New York counterparts, the Jets, the Metropolitans fired legendary MLB manager Buck Showalter from his post Sunday after a horrific season that currently sees baseball’s highest-spending team at a losing 74-86 and 29.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East division.

Oh, and they were also comically out of postseason contention by the middle of the summer.

Before Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the 67-year-old said that he won’t return for the 2024 campaign.

Buck Showalter announces that he will not be returning next year and has a message for Mets fans: "I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team and I'm proud of what the Mets did… I wish things could've gone better this season because Mets fans deserve that"

Just a few minutes later, the dysfunctional Mets announced the “departure” of Showalter. In other words, they canned him.

We've announced the departure of Manager Buck Showalter.

Taking over in December 2021, Showalter led the Mets to a 101-61 playoff season and won the NL Manager of the Year, and then in the offseason, they skyrocketed their payroll to a record $355 million bringing in elite talent such as Justin Verlander. But it all ended up being a disaster, with New York hilariously trading Verlander, Max Scherzer and multiple other veterans before the trade deadline. (RELATED: Boston Red Sox Legend And Iconic Knuckleballer Tim Wakefield Dead At 57 After Battle With Brain Cancer)

And now Buck Showalter is being forced to take all the blame … even though we all know it’s the dysfunctional ass Mets who deserve that shame. (Nice rhyme there from me if I do say so myself)

Oh, and this whole episode was made even better by this later in the day.

FINAL: #Mets 1, Philadelphia 9 — New York Mets (@Mets) October 1, 2023

Ahh … the dysfunctional Mets. One of America’s greatest pastimes.