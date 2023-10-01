Robert Griffin III Utterly Blasted After Bizarre ‘Jesus On The Cross’ Reference

Umm … what?

Ever since former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III shifted from football to television, it’s been nothing but success for the ESPN superstar pundit, with the Baylor legend winning fans over with both his intelligence and charisma.

However, there have been times where Griffin has made jokes or references that, uh, well … can make things a bit awkward. But his latest example Saturday night during No. 20 Ole Miss’ 55-49 thriller victory over No. 13 LSU has to take the cake.

Towards the end of the game, Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels darted for a first down but was locked down by multiple Rebels defenders, which led Griffin to bizarrely reference Jesus Christ.

“The coverage was there,” said Griffin while commentating. “They lifted that man up to the sky like he was Jesus, letting him know they were gonna put him on the cross right there.”

WATCH:

RGIII talking about the Ole Miss defense putting Jesus on the cross right there pic.twitter.com/1Qi58mvcWO — @BourbonAndBeer (@BourbonAndBeer) October 1, 2023

To put it nicely, America wasn’t diggin’ RGIII’s comments, and uhh … I’ll just let you read the backlash:

Man @RGIII is complete trash for that asinine Jesus on the cross comment about a freaking football tackle. Insulting. But we know woke @espn won’t do him anything — Alexandra Renton (@AlexRenton38) October 1, 2023

What did RGIII just say? “They lifted that man up like he was Jesus on the cross…” Are you kidding me? This is football bro. The man talks too much. — Jim Perdue (@jimperdue) October 1, 2023

RGIII: “They lifted that man up right there like he was Jesus and they were going to put him on the cross” That’s… I don’t really know what to even say. Tasteless. — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) October 1, 2023

Tim Tebow next time he catches RGIII at the Heisman House after talking sweet on Jesus pic.twitter.com/ZZVOJW3z2X — rays up (@SergachevRBW) October 1, 2023

#RGIII, you are better than that. Why would you make a joke about Jesus being put on the cross? That is just sick. #ESPN #LSUvsMiss — Coach Jamey McMahan (@jameymcmahan75) October 1, 2023

You can tell that .@RGIII was waiting all game to make that gross comment about Jesus on the cross, like what?!

Dude is a nasty troll who should be off the air. He likes to be controversial because he thinks he’s edgy. Robert Griffin III 🤡 — #teamCDOT (@CdotJudge) October 1, 2023

@RGIII why would you ever compare the crucifixion of Jesus to a football play? Be better. — Grant Dunivan (@grantdunivan) October 1, 2023

Brutal.

In RGIII’s defense, I know 100% that he didn’t mean to be disrespectful in any way due to the fact that he’s an evangelical Christian, but man … (RELATED: Watch This Security Guard Lay Waste To Drunk College Kids Trying To Storm Field After Ole Miss’ Upset Over LSU)

We gotta get better in the joke department, Rob. I love you, bro, but damn.