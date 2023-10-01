Editorial

Robert Griffin III Utterly Blasted After Bizarre ‘Jesus On The Cross’ Reference

Robert Griffin III looks on during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Umm … what?

Ever since former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III shifted from football to television, it’s been nothing but success for the ESPN superstar pundit, with the Baylor legend winning fans over with both his intelligence and charisma.

However, there have been times where Griffin has made jokes or references that, uh, well … can make things a bit awkward. But his latest example Saturday night during No. 20 Ole Miss’ 55-49 thriller victory over No. 13 LSU has to take the cake.

Towards the end of the game, Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels darted for a first down but was locked down by multiple Rebels defenders, which led Griffin to bizarrely reference Jesus Christ.

“The coverage was there,” said Griffin while commentating. “They lifted that man up to the sky like he was Jesus, letting him know they were gonna put him on the cross right there.”

To put it nicely, America wasn’t diggin’ RGIII’s comments, and uhh … I’ll just let you read the backlash:

Brutal.

In RGIII’s defense, I know 100% that he didn’t mean to be disrespectful in any way due to the fact that he’s an evangelical Christian, but man … (RELATED: Watch This Security Guard Lay Waste To Drunk College Kids Trying To Storm Field After Ole Miss’ Upset Over LSU)

We gotta get better in the joke department, Rob. I love you, bro, but damn.