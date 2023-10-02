Madisyn Shipman Gets Raunchy Fetish Requests Due To New Playboy Job

Former Nickelodeon child star Madisyn Shipman said making the shift to working for playboy has led to some really raunchy fetish-based requests.

The former “Game Shakers” actress said she made a conscious decision to lead a more sexually-free lifestyle, but she definitely knows where to draw the line. She admitted “100%” there have been some strange requests. When asked what the most unusual fan request was, she said, “Probably the peeing things. I’ve never really understood that … I’d rather leave my bathroom duties in the bathroom, but to each their own,” Shipman said to TMZ.

Shipman described how restricted she felt when she was a child star under Nickelodeon’s label and expressed her desire to break free.

“The whole reason I joined Playboy was for me to explore my sexuality,” she told TMZ.

“I felt very, like, sexually repressed, in the sense that I couldn’t wear crop tops, couldn’t have my boobs out, couldn’t wear bathing suits,” she said.

She now models for Playboy and has no regrets.

“So it was just me reclaiming my sexuality, and it all just kind of worked out,” she said.

As for the compensation part of things, Shipman refused to detail the value of her earnings with Playboy, but admitted, “It’s definitely been a significant amount, and I’m fully self-funding my music career now,” she told TMZ.

The Playboy model has made peace with the requests she gets and knows its part of the territory.

“I feel like with any type of like paid subscription service, especially with something that is involving some type of nudity or sexuality-based platform there are definitely odd requests,” she said. (RELATED: Former Playboy Model Launches Sexual Assault Suit Against Bill Cosby)

The 20-year-old actress said she draws the line at complete nudity, citing she doesn’t want her digital footprint to damage the future children she may have.

“Whenever I think about photos being on the internet, they’re there for life. For me, I don’t want my kids being able to see those growing up whenever they’re in high school or their friends being able to bring it home and be like, ‘oh I saw your mom completely nude.'”

“So for me as of right now, I don’t think it’s in the cards, but who knows.”