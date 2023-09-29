‘Act Like A Child’: Brooks Koepka Reportedly Blasts Jon Rahm After Ryder Cup Fiasco

Brooks Koepka is such a G — South Florida’s very own!

The winner of the PGA Championship absolutely blasted European opponent Jon Rahm following Team USA’s not-so-great performance Friday on the opening day of the Ryder Cup.

“I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did, but, you know, it is what it is,’’ Koepka told the media via ESPN after both he and Scottie Scheffler were unable to get a full point because of Rahm eagling two of the final three holes.

“Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on.’’

Rahm hasn’t spoken about the incident.

It’s not known what exactly sparked up Koepka to make those comments about Rahm, with no follow-up questions being asked, but we do know that the SoFlo icon was referencing Rahm hitting a board at the U.S. open back in June.

Bad day to be a sign at LACC. 😬 pic.twitter.com/MRdFTKBfCR — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 17, 2023

Damn, I love Brooks Koepka.

Now like everybody, I don’t know what provoked Koepka to take a jab at Rahm like that, but man oh man, do I love his bluntness. I’ve always been a fan of Koepka due to his South Florida roots, but that really elevated for me when he was spotted at a Florida Panthers game mocking Aaron Ekblad with a traffic cone.

Is that Brooks Koepka calling Ekblad a fucking traffic cone from the stands in Florida?? 🎥: IG/floridapanthersfp pic.twitter.com/LqolbAuYYt — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) March 26, 2023

“YOU SUCK!” Classic. (RELATED: ‘I’ll F*cking Kill You’: Nutbag Golfer Chases Man Before Blasting Another Guy With His Club)

Brooks Koepka is such a legend, man.