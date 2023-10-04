LeBron Hilariously Called Out After Trying To Ride The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wave Like The Real Lame-O He Is

LeBron James is so cringe.

As the popularity of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — continues to annoyingly explode because of the former’s annoying new relationship with Taylor Swift, Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James is now injecting his poison into the situation.

In an obvious desperate attempt to ride the annoying (did I mention that?) wave of Kelce’s and Swift’s romance (ew), the self-proclaimed “King” James took to social media looking for an invitation to join the Kelce brothers’ podcast, “New Heights” — and yes, this is exactly like the kid from high school who didn’t get an invite to the party and acted awkward as hell trying to get one.

The dude even made a straight up cringe joke about all three being from “NE Ohio.”

“Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! Seriously you guys are AWESOME!!” the post from James’ Twitter read.

And of course, with the Kelce brothers being the cornballs they are, they ate it up and issued an “open invite” while the rest of us cringed, and some called LeBron out.

Certified Clout Chaser — Sports_Card_Collector (@DB8119) October 4, 2023

What a thirsty bish you are Bron Bron. — Tour Junkies (@Tour_Junkies) October 4, 2023

LePlease let me on the pod — Scott Staton (@Realtor_RScott) October 4, 2023

Bron thirsty for a platform — Phil E. Phanatic (@Phil_E_Phanatic) October 4, 2023

Dude tryna get in on that Kelce/Swift spotlight — JJ stan account (@JuustaB) October 4, 2023

Never seen clout chasing to this level — Wizard Kelly (@Wizard_Kelly33) October 4, 2023

LeInviteyourself — Sam Gentilotti (@SamGentilotti) October 4, 2023

This whole situation is corny, and now here we are with LeBron James involved… (RELATED: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Defends Morgan Wallen Using N-Word And Gloriously Says He Wants To Perform With Him)

The cringe is so real, man. Just so cringe.