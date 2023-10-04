Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Defends Morgan Wallen Using N-Word And Gloriously Says He Wants To Perform With Him

This NEEDS to happen.

Back in 2021, a video surfaced showing country music star Morgan Wallen using the n-word, which he would eventually go on to apologize for. But luckily for him, he wasn’t a victim of the whole cancel culture nonsense.

It was a huge scandal that surrounded Wallen, who at the time was just taking off in his career. But despite the heat that was directed towards Wallen, there’s one “Heat” that’s on his side — his good buddy, Jimmy Butler, with the Miami Heat superstar labeling the situation as “ain’t no thing but a chicken wing.”

Okay, so Jimmy didn’t exactly say that, but that’s pretty much his take.

“Wasn’t no controversy for me,” Butler told the Rolling Stone in an interview.

“I didn’t look much into it, and I’m not going to look much into it,” said Butler, adding that Wallen is “an incredible human being.”

“I don’t think he’s a bad human being in any way, shape or form. He is a friend of mine, and I don’t know what happened,” Butler said. “Obviously, it was a mistake, I think he learned from it, I think he knows better, and I don’t know what was said and in what context, but I think he’s an incredible human being who made a mistake.”

Butler even tried to perform with Wallen last month in Toronto, and still wants to perform with him.

“I just want to sing one line of ‘’98 Braves.’ Maybe I’ll sing a whole verse!” said Butler.

It’s great too, because JB eventually wants to drop his own country music album, saying there is “definitely” going to be one, though it’ll obviously have to be worked around his NBA schedule.

“That’s the goal. I just don’t know when. The date I want to do it always gets pushed back because this other job that I have, playing basketball, kind of overshadows everything,” Butler said. “And maybe some of the songs will be down the line for my second or third album. I can’t wait to get it to the people.”

