EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans Call On Schumer To Keep Senate In Session Until Appropriations Bills Are Passed

Republican Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts and a group of GOP senators sent a letter Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushing to remain in session until 12 appropriations bills have been debated and passed in the upper chamber.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which calls on Schumer to keep the Senate in session from Monday through Friday every week until all 12 fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills are passed in the Senate and the House and signed into law by President Joe Biden. Ricketts led the letter, which was signed by 12 other Senate Republicans.

“We urge you to modify the Senate calendar so that we remain in session Monday through Friday every week until all 12 fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills are passed in the Senate and House and signed into law by President Biden,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “The House of Representatives has already taken the step to forgo their October recess and the Senate must follow suit. While valuable work is done while Senators are back in their home states, it is imperative that we remain in DC until our appropriations work can be completed. That is what the American people expect and deserve of us.” (RELATED: Jim Jordan Lays Out Appropriations Demands To Cut Spending, Hold ‘Radical’ Agencies Accountable)

“The continuing resolution extended government funding until November 17th,” the senators added. “That allows seven weeks for the Senate to consider the fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills. The past nine weeks make it clear that we cannot afford to take a weekday off, much less a weeklong recess, with so much work to be completed in such a condensed time.” (RELATED: Senate Bills Task FBI, DOD With Investigating Chinese Communist Party-Linked ‘Service Centers’ In US)

The other Republicans who signed the letter include Sens. Deb Fischer (R-NE), John Barrasso (R-WY), Katie Britt (R-AL), Ted Budd (R-NC), John Cornyn (R-TX), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Rick Scott (R-FL), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), John Thune (R-SD) and Roger Wicker (R-MS).