‘She Is Done’: Jodie Turner-Smith Reportedly Called It Quits On Marriage After It Turned ‘Unhealthy’

Model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith said she ended her marriage to Joshua Jackson when it began to feel ‘unhealthy.’

“She decided that she is done,” People reported Thursday, citing a source close to the situation.

“They are on very different paths in life,” the source told Pepole. “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy. They will co-parent their daughter. They want her to continue to thrive.”

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson split after four years of marriage. 💔 pic.twitter.com/TDr9lOfK35 — E! News (@enews) October 2, 2023

The individual with direct knowledge of the situation went on to discuss what the “White Noise” actress is focusing on as her marriage dissolves.

“Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working,” the source said.

The 37-year-old star filed for divorce from the “Dawson’s Creek” alum Monday after more than three years of marriage, according to People.

Turner-Smith’s court documents cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The divorcing couple are parents to daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, who was born in April 2020. The actress has asked the court to grant her and Jackson joint custody of their little girl so they can both continue actively parenting, according to People. (RELATED: ‘Crazy Week’: Joe Jonas Speaks Out After Divorce News)

The couple hasn’t publicly stated whether they have a prenup in place.

The story continues to develop.