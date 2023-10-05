‘I’m Traumatized’: Famous Pop Star Demanded Sex In Exchange For Signing Aspiring Singer, Lawsuit Alleges

A woman filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging that singer Jason Derulo dropped her recording deal after she rejected his sexual advances, NBC News reported.

Emaza Gibson said things changed after she was signed by Derulo, and alleged that he began to pressure her to drink alcohol and spend time alone with him, according to NBC News. She claims the deal offered to her came with strings attached and was immediately swiped away when she opted to keep their relationship professional.

“I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing,” Gibson said in an interview Wednesday with NBC News.

Gibson signed a deal with Derulo in 2021 committed her to producing a mixtape within four months and an album in six, the outlet reported.

“I’m like, OK, well, Jason is a great artist — big, international, powered with Atlantic — this should be a no-brainer, and I should be able to, you know, start my solo career,” Gibson said, the outlet reported.

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” she said.

Gibson alleged Derulo displayed aggressive behavior, unwanted invitations, and allegedly implied to Gibson that she’d have to have sex with him to advance her career, or fear for her safety, according to NBC News. She claims Derulo continued to offer her alcohol, even when she had already stated she wasn’t a drinker, and turned him down repeatedly.

She said she accepted a drink once in 2021 and was given “inappropriately large amounts of alcohol” that were too strong for her, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Molly Shannon Alleges Shocking Encounter With Gary Coleman)

“I told him that I wasn’t a drinker … so it’s like, you know, you’re not listening to that the first time I tell you, and you’re still pushing on me,” Gibson said. “It’s, like, pressure at this point.”

Gibson’s lawsuit included allegations that Derulo asked her to take part in “goat skin and fish scales,” which is a reference to cocaine and sexual and sacrificial rituals. She considered this an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success,” according to NBC News.