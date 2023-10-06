Chase Claypool Gets Traded To The Miami Dolphins After Starting A Complete Sh*tshow With The Chicago Bears

The Dolphins’ scary receiving corps … just got a lot scarier.

After starting some hella drama in Chicago, the Bears are now shipping off wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, according to announcements from both teams Friday.

Pending a physical, the trade features the Bears and Dolphins exchanging 2025 draft picks, with Chicago receiving a sixth-round selection and my Phins landing a seventh-rounder along with Claypool.

Claypool’s move comes after he was made a healthy scratch twice in five days, being inactive for the Bears’ 40-20 ‘Thursday Night Football’ victory against the Washington Commanders. The receiver was told by Chicago team officials Monday that he was being listed as inactive for the Commanders game, and they also made the request that he stay away from the team in preparation for the contest.

Last Friday, Claypool publicly vented his frustration regarding the Bears and how they were using him in their offense, and after Chicago told him not to attend the team’s Week 4 contest against the Denver Broncos, he was made inactive.

Man, my Dolphins got this dude in a steal!

Say what you want about Claypool’s shitshow in Chicago with all the drama and lack of productivity, but it was pretty clear from the get-go that he wasn’t happy to either A) Leave the Pittsburgh Steelers, B) Join the Chicago Bears or C) Both. Regardless, that man wasn’t happy, and now it’s just gotten to the point where he’s lashing out.

But I’m glad he did all of this, because it allowed my franchise to come in and get him for dirt cheap, and when you evaluate everything, it’s actually a solid get for the Miami Dolphins.

For example…

The 3 WRs who see the field the most are: Tyreek Hill: 5’10” 195lbs

Jaylen Waddle: 5’10” 182lbs

Braxton Berrios: 5’9” 190lbs It makes sense why the Dolphins saw value in adding Chase Claypool: 6’4” 238lbs He is a completely different receiver than what’s in this room currently — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) October 6, 2023

The Dolphins have speed all over the place, but Claypool now gives them a big-bodied red zone target to go along with the Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lightning. Claypool is actually a great fit for the Phins, and it’s going to make that offense so much more dangerous to opposing defenses.

I’m actually loving this move as a Dolphins fan.

Plus, Claypool is fast himself and already has a boat load of connections to Miami — and maybe an actual boat soon living in the 305.

Low risk, very high upside for a tight end sized guy who ran a 4.42 at the Combine. Played at Notre Dame with Smythe and Eichenberg who can help him transition. Represented by Athletes First who also represent 98, 68, 85, 51, 8, 5, 21 – that also helps #FinsUp — dolphinslaxer (@dolphinslaxer) October 6, 2023

And as far as the drama, head coach Mike McDaniel already has that covered.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Chase Claypool: “You guys want me to say it? He’s fast.” McDaniel on Claypool’s work ethic: Will give him chance to show who he is & sees better than he hears. Expectations are “crystal clear.” They talked to Claypool, who wants to change narrative. pic.twitter.com/VNifVhhe9p — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 6, 2023

“And when you say Miami, you’re talking Super Bowl!”

GO PHINS!