‘Largely Unvetted’: Trump-Era Surgeon General Weighs In On Kelce-Rodgers Feud

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams expressed his thoughts on Friday on the feud between NFL superstars Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce.

“If you’re out for the season after making a number of well publicized and questionable choices about your own health, seems prudent not to criticize another player who is faring quite well with his health choices (including being vaccinated), no?” Adams wrote on Twitter.

“And btw, I reposted this because many people (some intentionally) were missing the point. Psychedelics haven’t been shown to cause Achilles tears anymore than vaccines have been shown to prompt dates with Taylor Swift,” the doctor added. “But people with a history of promoting dubious health measures (and whether you agree or disagree with his ‘regimen,’ you can’t argue that Rodger’s advocates for some unorthodox and largely unvetted practices) maybe shouldn’t criticize others promotion of FDA approved health measures- especially so when they themselves are suffering from a health ailment.”

“Mr. Pfizer” responds to Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/N3Ptfea9oH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023



Rodgers, the veteran quarterback for the New York Jets, found himself back in the headlines, after coining the nickname “Mr. Pfizer” for the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end. (RELATED: ‘Mr. Pfizer’: Aaron Rodgers Debuts New Nickname For Travis Kelce)

The nickname came in reference to Kelce’s commercial for Pfizer. Rodgers has voiced his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to an allergy and personal choice.

“There is some sentiment that there is some sort of moral victory out there. That we hung with the champs. That our defense played well. You know, Pat didn’t have a crazy game. You know, ‘Mr. Pfizer,’ we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have his crazy impact game,” Rodgers‘ said during an appearance on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Weighs In On Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship)

Kelce took Rodgers’ playful diss in stride and revealed that he found it funny as well. “I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce said in a during a press conference. “I mean, with the ‘stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into a vax war with Aaron Rodgers, man. Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there.”

Adams served as the 20th U.S. Surgeon General and was a member of the Coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump, according to his bio.