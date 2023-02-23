Aaron Rodgers Stayed In A Literal Hobbit Hole For His So-Called ‘Darkness Retreat’

This “darkness retreat” rides a very thin line between being a cool little spot, and Aaron Rodgers being (bleeping) weird.

And the whole thing is now over for the Super Bowl champion quarterback, the owner of the facility (which we now know is in Oregon) told ESPN. So that signals Rodgers could be ready to make a decision on his NFL future soon.

Rodgers left Sky Cave Retreats on Feb. 23, just two days after he reportedly entered Feb. 21. That’s shorter than the four nights he said he was going to do on “The Pat McAfee Show,” so we can also assume he left early from his time “to contemplate all things” and “make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness.”

So with Rodgers, we have to focus on the fact that he left his retreat early (which was a bit weird in itself). He could now be ready to make a decision after saying he was going to do so when he was done with this whole thing … and we also have to focus on the fact that this man stayed in a literal hobbit hole.

From @Xuan_Thai: Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat is over: https://t.co/u54yMrBMVF Plus Xuan’s look at a the place in Oregon where Rodgers went for this exercise: https://t.co/PeVvCD9OMj pic.twitter.com/8jMwfSpFHE — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 23, 2023

Photos from Aaron Rodgers darkness retreat. This place going for at least $3k a month in NYC. pic.twitter.com/EIy6dEjS6O — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) February 23, 2023

A look inside Sky Cave Retreats in Oregon — where Aaron Rodgers just finished his darkness retreat: pic.twitter.com/u84nTvjMjP — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 23, 2023

Kind of a cool spot, kind of weird, but one thing is for certain: Aaron Rodgers is both cool and weird enough for Vegas. (RELATED: There’s A Sport We’ve Never Heard Of Called Roofball, And It Looks Fun As Hell)

And that’s exactly where that man is going.