How Do You Stop This? Miami Dolphins’ Speed Is So Unreal You Have To See These Numbers To Actually Believe It

De'Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
4-1, baby.

That’s where my Miami Dolphins are at on the season after a gorgeous 31-16 win over the New York Giants (but shout out to the Big Apple, it’s all love), and the biggest reason for the win — if not the biggest — is the outright blazing speed of the Phins offense, also known as 2023’s “Greatest Show on Turf,”– redubbed the “Greatest Show on Surf.”

But don’t take it from the grade A nickname, check out the numbers for yourself. They’re absolutely incredible.

Here in the 2023 campaign with the fastest speeds ran in a game, the first seven tallies belong to the Dolphins separated between Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. And making it even crazier, if you extend that list out to the top 15, a fourth Dolphin — Jaylen Waddle — makes an appearance.

Just beautiful … here are those stats in video form (from Sunday’s game against the Giants):

To put it even more into perspective, here’s a glorious model of Achane’s 76-yard touchdown run:

And head coach Mike McDaniel wants to throw Chase Claypool into this?

Lord have mercy…

“And when you say Miami, you’re talking…” (RELATED: Chase Claypool Gets Traded To The Miami Dolphins After Starting A Complete Sh*tshow With The Chicago Bears)

Well, you know the rest.

GO PHINS!