How Do You Stop This? Miami Dolphins’ Speed Is So Unreal You Have To See These Numbers To Actually Believe It

That’s where my Miami Dolphins are at on the season after a gorgeous 31-16 win over the New York Giants (but shout out to the Big Apple, it’s all love), and the biggest reason for the win — if not the biggest — is the outright blazing speed of the Phins offense, also known as 2023’s “Greatest Show on Turf,”– redubbed the “Greatest Show on Surf.”

But don’t take it from the grade A nickname, check out the numbers for yourself. They’re absolutely incredible.

Here in the 2023 campaign with the fastest speeds ran in a game, the first seven tallies belong to the Dolphins separated between Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. And making it even crazier, if you extend that list out to the top 15, a fourth Dolphin — Jaylen Waddle — makes an appearance.

Thanks to @JeffDarlington for calling my attention to this … Holy crap, it is incredible. This list is of the players hitting the highest speeds in games this year. Absolutely mind-blowing. Dolphins are, in the words of one old coach, fast fast. https://t.co/GZ6YaC3F3v pic.twitter.com/evlW6lMASP — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2023

Just beautiful … here are those stats in video form (from Sunday’s game against the Giants):

DE’VON ACHANE TO THE END ZONE 🔥 The @MiamiDolphins extend their lead! 🐬 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/OrcpwwULbe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023

To put it even more into perspective, here’s a glorious model of Achane’s 76-yard touchdown run:

De’Von Achane reached a top speed of 21.76 mph on his 76-yard TD run, the 2nd-fastest speed reached by a ball carrier this season. Achane is now responsible for the two fastest speeds of the season; Achane reached 21.93 mph on his 67-yard TD run in Week 3. Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/Euej937wph — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 8, 2023

And head coach Mike McDaniel wants to throw Chase Claypool into this?

Mike McDaniel on what stands out to him about Chase Claypool: “You guys want me to say it don’t you?

He’s fast, it’s cool.”😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QTsMRjDB5g — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) October 6, 2023

“And when you say Miami, you’re talking…” (RELATED: Chase Claypool Gets Traded To The Miami Dolphins After Starting A Complete Sh*tshow With The Chicago Bears)

