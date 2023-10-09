‘I Don’t Accept Mediocrity’: Despite Colorado’s Win, Deion Sanders Calls Out Players For Slow Start

Football coach Deion Sanders voiced his frustration over the Colorado Buffaloes’ performance despite winning the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Buffaloes managed to clinch a victory against the Sun Devils as they pulled a 27-24 road win on Saturday, according to USA Today. Despite their win, coach Sanders wasn’t happy about the performance of the players. The coach lamented the team’s slow start and allowing the opponents to complete a 94-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes to tie the score.

COLORADO TAKES THE LEAD WITH 12 SECONDS LEFT 🎯🙌@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/gQTlIKdinv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2023

“I apologize for my anger today, but I don’t expect mediocrity,” Sanders said after the game, according to USA Today. “I expect to win, and I expect to win in a better fashion than that. I’m sick of these consistent holes that we’re displaying and the penalties and things that we’re doing. We’re so much better.” (RELATED: College Coach Gives All-Time Pregame Speech Before Beating The Brakes Off Deion Sanders’ Colorado)

“Played like hot garbage. I’m trying to figure this out. Sick of it. I really am. I’m sick of us coming out here and putting forth the effort we put forth in the first half,” the coach added. “I’m sorry with my impatience. I don’t have patience for too much in life. You ask my kids.” Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, is Colorado’s starting quarterback.

With just two more victories on the horizon, the Colorado Buffaloes are on the cusp of becoming eligible for a coveted bowl appearance, the outlet noted. This is the debut season of Sanders as head coach, following a challenging 2022 season in which the program limped to a dismal 1-11 record.