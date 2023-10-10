Amber Heard Claims Jason Momoa Dressed Like Johnny Depp On ‘Aquaman’ Set And Wanted Her Fired: REPORT

Amber Heard reportedly told her therapist that Jason Momoa was dressing like her ex, Johnny Depp, on the set of “Aquaman” amid the former couple’s highly publicized defamation suit. Heard also alleged Momoa wanted her fired from the movie, according to documents obtained by Variety.

Public court documents reveal Heard spoke of the matter during her 2021 therapy sessions, according to Variety. The therapy notes reportedly allege Momoa was dressing like Depp and was sometimes intoxicated on the set of “Aquaman 2.”

Jason Momoa allegedly came drunk to the ‘AQUAMAN 2’ set dressed like Johnny Depp. He also tried to get Amber Heard fired but at the time Elon Musk had a litigator “threaten to burn the house down” if Heard didn’t get to return. (Source: https://t.co/PvwnjJSspI) pic.twitter.com/dK2P20cWIM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 10, 2023

Heard’s notes claim Momoa even wore multi-fingered rings, the same way Depp did, according to Variety.

The famous actress, who was entangled in a dramatic, lengthy defamation suit against Depp, also said she believed Momoa was working hard to get her fired from “Aquaman 2,” per Variety.

The freshly unsealed court documents allege Warner Bros./DC tried firing Heard before the filming of “Aquaman 2” began, due to the lack of perceived chemistry between her and Momoa, Variety noted.

Notes from Amber Heard’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, describe a hostile “Aquaman” set where an allegedly intoxicated Jason Momoa dressed like Depp and pushed to have Heard booted from the role of aquatic superhero Mera. Read the full story here: https://t.co/A4SrWOyGiy pic.twitter.com/uwWfZcXUxO — Variety (@Variety) October 10, 2023

Heard’s boyfriend at the time, Elon Musk, directed a litigator of his to write a letter to the studio, threatening to “burn the house down” at Warner Bros. if they released Heard from her role, according to Variety.(RELATED: Amber Heard Makes Her Movie Comeback After Losing Court Battle Against Johnny Depp)

Her role was ultimately renewed, in spite of a viral petition filed by fans to have her removed from the film.

Representatives for DC denied Heard’s allegations.

“Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” they said.