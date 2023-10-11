At Least 22 Americans Dead After Hamas’ Attack On Israel

At least 22 Americans are dead after Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Hamas invaded Israel Friday, brutally murdering Israeli citizens and taking others hostage. President Joe Biden informed the nation Tuesday that at least 14 Americans were reported dead and others were confirmed to be held hostage. (RELATED: For 3rd Time In As Many Years, Americans Are Stranded In A War Zone Under Biden’s Watch)

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” the spokesperson said.

At least 20 Americans are reported missing and it is unclear how many Americans are held hostage, National Security Council Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday.

Biden addressed the country in a public address Tuesday, assuring the world that Israel had the United States’ support.

“This was an act of sheer evil. More than 1,000 civilians slaughtered. Not just killed. Slaughtered in Israel,” Biden said Tuesday, “Among them at least 14 American citizens killed. Parents butchered using their bodies to try to protect their children. Stomach-churning reports of babies being killed. Entire families slang. Young people massacred while attending a music festival to celebrate peace. To celebrate peace. Women raped, assaulted, paraded as trophies.”

A State Department spokesperson confirms that at least 22 Americans have now died in the Hamas attack on Israel, per @jmhansler. That has risen from 14 yesterday. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 11, 2023

Biden told Americans who wish to leave Israel to book a commercial flight or to utilize ground options, though hours before many major airlines such as Delta, American and United started canceling services in and out of Israel.

“For American citizens who are currently in Israel, the State Department is providing consular assistance as well as updated security alerts. For those who desire to leave, commercial flights and ground options are still available,” Biden wrote in a Monday public statement. “Please also take sensible precautions in the days ahead and follow the guidance of local authorities.”