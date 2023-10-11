Billy Ray Cyrus Marries After One-Year Engagement

Billy Ray Cyrus announced that he married fellow singer Firerose on Oct. 10, in an Instagram message posted the very next day.

Taking to social media to express the joy and excitement over his nuptials, Cyrus wrote, “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony.” He went on to describe the day by writing, “it was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

Cyrus continued to gush about his new marriage and the joy he felt about this new chapter of his life.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!” he wrote to his social media account.

Firerose released a joint message featuring the same content as Cyrus.

The newly married couple shared three photographs from their wedding day.

The first picture featured Cyrus dressed in a black suit, with a black blazer and his hair twisted off to the side while he kissed the top of Firerose’s head. She had her eyes closed as she took in the intimate moment, while holding a stunning autumn-colored bouquet in her left hand.

The second image featured the couple sitting on the grass in a perfect pose. The bride’s dress was scooped and spread out in front of her as she leaned into Cyrus, who had one arm around his bride.(RELATED: Kanye West And Bianca Censori Are Legally Married: REPORT)

The third and final photograph featured the newlyweds staring right into the camera with their fingers wrapped around one another, putting their new wedding bands on full display.

Cyrus proposed to Firerose in August 2022 after meeting the artist in 2021 while collaborating on music together, according to People.