CEO Suggests Wearing Pants In Shower To Combat Climate Crisis

The CEO of a major clothing company has suggested wearing pants in the shower to combat the climate crisis.

Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh revealed that he wears his jeans in the shower because he believes it saves energy and water while eliminating pollution, according to the Daily Mail. He cited environmental science, claiming that washing machines are causing “toxic microfibers” from denim to build up “in aquatic ecosystems.”

I will not live in the pod

I will not eat the bugs

I will not shower with my jeans on https://t.co/HEtFqrodP0 — C.Jay Engel (@contramordor) October 11, 2023



“If they get really gross, you know, if I’ve been out sweating or something, I’ll wash them in the shower,” Bergh said, per the outlet, explaining that he does not wash his pants frequently, but when he does, he simply “scrubs them with soap as a person might wash their own legs.”

“If I drop some curry on my jeans, I’m gonna clean it,” the CEO said. “But I’ll spot clean.” (RELATED: Two Public High School Students SENT TO JAIL For Wearing Saggy Pants)

The Mail notes that, “[i]n 2020, researchers found that synthetic indigo denim fibers comprised almost a quarter of microfibers deposited in the Great Lakes and around the Canada-US border.”