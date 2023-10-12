How On Earth Is Iowa’s Offense This Trash? Good Grief!

This doesn’t even make sense.

Here at the halfway point of the season, the Iowa Hawkeyes football team have tallied a 5-1 record and are currently second place in the Big Ten West, and have somehow managed to do this while having the worst offense in America. And I’m not even kidding you, they’re literally ranked dead last in several offensive categories.

Just check out these god awful numbers, courtesy of Sports-Reference.com via OutKick:

45.9% passing completion percentage (ranked worst in the United States)

11.2 passes completed per game (ranked fourth worst, with only Army, Navy and Air Force doing worse)

55.5 plays run per game (ranked next to worst in the United States)

249.2 yards per game (ranked worst in the United States)

13 first downs per game (ranked worst in the United States)

Iowa’s offense is so bad the stats have to be seen to be believed. The Hawkeyes are dead last in several major categories and bottom four in others. Pour one out for Iowa fans. They should just kick back and laugh.https://t.co/XxtqXS9Xfw — OutKick (@Outkick) October 12, 2023

None of this makes a lick of sense to me.

Well, kind of, considering they’ve played bottom of the barrel teams such as Utah State, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue, with the only real team they’ve played being Penn State — who they got shut out to, 31-0. But still … so bad to the point where you’re in the rankings with Army, Navy and Air Force?

You’re a Power 5 program for God’s sake.

And the funny thing is, things are about to get much worse for the Hawkeyes with quarterback Cade McNamara being out for the season due to a torn knee ligament. Deacon Hill ain’t saving those boys. (RELATED: Lions Or Buccaneers? Colts Or Jaguars? Seahawks Or Bengals? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 6 Picks)

Historically bad … that’s what this college football team is on the horizon of in terms of offense.

And that alone has me poppin’ my popcorn for Iowa — a bad trainwreck you can’t look away from.