Lions Or Buccaneers? Colts Or Jaguars? Seahawks Or Bengals? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 6 Picks

Was last week chaotic or what?

Lord have mercy, we had upset after upset in Week 6 — the Jaguars over the Bills, the Steelers taking out the Ravens and we also had the Falcons actually get a dub over a hot Texans team (I never like Atlanta in those situations) — and that’s just to name a few.

It was a week that gave me a rocky 8-6 record to bring me to 49-29 (63%) on the season.

In the forecast heading into Week 6, our Game of the Week most certainly has to be the matchup between the 4-1 Detroit Lions and 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with both teams coming in blazing hot. Definitely grab your popcorn for this one, especially when you have Mo-Town out here making plays like this:

Taylor Decker saying what we’re all thinking 🎬 Sights & Sounds: Week 5: https://t.co/0lcVLA3Y8d pic.twitter.com/L35SiEkPSg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 12, 2023

Next on my slate is a battle of 3-2’s with the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, I’m curious to see if the Jags can follow up with another big win after that massive upset against the Buffalo Bills last week.

And then closing things out in my Top 3, I have the Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals, with Joe Burrow & Co. desperate to get a win against a tough 3-1 Seattle team. (RELATED: A Sign Of The Times: The Lions Pulling Off Googly Moogly Plays In Blowout Wins Is Something I Thought I’d Never See)

Let’s just hope I’m not hovering around .500 again this week … yuck … let’s get it!

ANDREW POWELL’S NFL WEEK 6 PICKS

Thursday — Oct. 12

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs

Sunday — Oct. 15

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: Ravens

Ravens Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons

Falcons Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Bears

Bears Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals

Bengals San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns: 49ers

49ers Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins

Dolphins Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars

Jaguars New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans: Texans

Texans New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders: Raiders

Raiders Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Rams

Rams Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets: Eagles

Eagles Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lions

Lions New York Giants at Buffalo Bills: Bills

Bills Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers

SEASON RECORD: 49-29 (63%)