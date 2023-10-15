“Carrie” Actress Piper Laurie Dies At 91

Piper Laurie, renowned for her roles in movies like “Carrie” and series “Twin Peaks,” passed away Saturday at the age of 91, according to Variety.

The news of her death was confirmed by Laurie’s manager, Marion Rosenberg, per Variety. “A beautiful human being and one of the great talents of our time,” Rosenberg said in a statement.

“Ms. Laurie passed away this morning in Los Angeles. She basically died of old age,” Rosenberg said in statement to People.

Piper Laurie, Three-Time Oscar Nominee Who Starred in ‘Carrie’ and ‘The Hustler,’ Dies at 91 https://t.co/q7MtItx452 — Variety (@Variety) October 14, 2023

Over her decades-long career, Laurie was nominated three times for an Academy Award. She was first recognized for her performance in the 1961 classic film, “The Hustler,” in which she co-starred with Paul Newman. Laurie portrayed an alcoholic character who delivered the iconic line, “Look, I’ve got troubles, and I think maybe you’ve got troubles. Maybe it’d be better if we just leave each other alone.” (RELATED: ‘Swing Fever’ Actress And Dancer Jean Veloz Dies At 98)

That moment in cinematic history not only showcased Laurie’s acting prowess but also etched her name in the annals of film history as an acclaimed actress, according to Variety.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration of the actress. “Her monologue in “Carrie” (after Carrie comes home from the prom and takes a bath, before mom stabs her), is so brilliantly delivered. Amusing that Piper Laurie considered the script a comedy. Adds a lot to think about her performance,” one fan said on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan commented, “What an incredible actress ! [sic] Really sad to hear that.”